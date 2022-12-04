Lucknow: In a shocking incident, happiness turned into sorrow when a bride breathed her last during the garland exchange ceremony apparently due to cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday. The incident occurred in Bhadwana village of Malihabad on the outskirts of Lucknow. Meanwhile, Kith, kin and others, who were present at the venue, were shocked to witness the unfortunate incident.

Malihabad Station House Officer (SHO) Subhas Chandra Saroj said, "Shivangi, daughter of Rajpal, a resident of Bhadwana village of Malihabad region, was getting married to Vivek. The bride reached the stage and garlanded the groom. Suddenly she collapsed on the stage." The family rushed her to a hospital in Lucknow where the doctor declared her brought dead. (With Agency Inputs)