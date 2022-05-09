Dhar: A groom wearing a 'sherwani' at his wedding led to a dispute between his and the bride's family in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which people from the two sides allegedly hurled stones at each other and indulged in a violent clash, police said on Monday.

As per the police, the wedding procession of Sunderlal, a resident of Arjun Colony in Dhar, had gone to Mangbayda village near Dhamnod, while the groom was wearing 'Sherwani' over which the bride's family objected, saying as per their rituals the groom needs to be in "Dhoti-kurta" while performing wedding rituals which was rejected by groom's family, leading to a heated argument which ended up in a scuffle and stone-pelting which left several injured.

Later, both sides reached the police station with their version of the story alleging each other for the scuffle. Talking about the incident, Dhamnod police station, Sub Inspector, Sunil Yaduvanshi said, "An incident of scuffle has come to the fore between the families of the bride and groom. Members from both sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against some persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said. "Whatever facts come out in the investigation, action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Later, groom Sundarlal told reporters that there was no dispute with the bride's family, but claimed some of her relatives were involved in assaulting people. "Our marriage rituals have been completed in Dhar," confirmed the groom.

