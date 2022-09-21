Malappuram (Kerala): Extremely frustrated public take to social media to register their protest over abysmal maintenance of civic amenities, especially roads. Of them all, this one became an instant hit just like many others on Instagram. These pics are of a young woman in her bridal dress doing a catwalk on the most unlikely ramp on the earth - a road full of potholes.

The bridal catwalk protest on mud-filled road took place at Pookkottumpadam located in Malappuram district of Kerala. In the recent past, we may have come across uncommon ways of protesting over potholes. This is a creative attempt indeed by the young woman appearing as a well dressed bride gracefully walking through mud-filled potholes. The now-viral footage shared on Instagram is not just a mere pothole-based ramp walk, as her friends turned it into a seemingly bizarre wedding photography shoot.

The video clip on Kerala bridal catwalk on potholes was shared by Instagram handle 'arrow wedding company'. The bride's name is Sujeesha, and the photographer is Ashiq from Arrow wedding company. Since the clip was shared by Instagram handle, netizens couldn't stop reacting to it. “Bridal photoshoot in the middle of the road,” reads the caption of the clip. The clip has amassed more than 6.4 million views and 393K likes on Instagram already.

This wedding photoshoot goes viral even as the High Court of Kerala had recently pulled up the Left Democratic Front-led government on the condition of the roads in the State and the number of deaths being reported in pothole-related accidents. The High Court had questioned the Government how many people should die before the potholes would be filled in the roads. The court also criticised the Government for the delay in tackling the problem of bad roads.