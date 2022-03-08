Hyderabad: Breaking the glass ceiling, Kanika Tekriwal has managed to build and run a successful aviation business for eight years now. The leading lady at JetSetGo, a company that rents out private jets in India, Kanika was able to make her mark in the aviation industry.

"I wanted to be in aviation for a long time, but when I got diagnosed with Cancer, my family wanted me to give up on my dream and focus on my treatment, give myself some time to recover. That's when I ran away from my home with some 5000 rupees in my pocket and started the business. I sure don't regret the decision at all," Kanika said.

Story of Kanika Tekriwal, the founder of JetSet Go

Elaborating on her venture, she said that the initial plan was to build a technology platform where people could list their private jets where others can book them. "That was just the initial idea which later grew into a full-fledged business. We realised that the situation of private aviation in India was not so developed, so we decided to get our own planes. Because we did not have the capital to do that, we got into the aircraft management business which has fortunately bloomed. In the past 8 years, we have managed to get 12 of our planes, while we manage 22 planes on the side," she said emphasizing the four key values of her company - Safety, Efficiency, Consistency and Equality.

Kanika said the world has been good to her with a lot of people pushing her to do better and guiding her to achieve her goals. "I did face some criticism over my decision to get married at the peak of my career though. People said that I might not be able to do better after marriage, but I have become more efficient after marriage. I, fortunately, have a very supportive system around me that has helped me be better at what I do," she said.

Reflecting on the success her company has achieved, Kanika says every day has been a learning experience. With safety being the most important service virtue in her business, she said the company has made sure to keep the team tightly talented. "We have some of the most talented pilots across the world, captains with at least 4,000 hours of flying experience, and an efficient team of engineers. We have 300 plus employees globally today," she said, while adding that the company runs entirely on the customers' trust despite not having a PR or marketing team. Kanika now aims to establish a maintenance hub in Hyderabad, since there is enough manpower that needs to be mobilized in the right direction.

