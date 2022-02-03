Meerut (UP): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Thursday said that his convoy in Uttar Pradesh was attacked by unknown assailants and 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired on his vehicle.

fter an election rally at Kithaur in Meerut, UP, Owaisi was set to travel to Delhi when the attack allegedly took place. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by 2 people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; they were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle punctured, I left on another vehicle." He had to take another car to leave Meerut but he assured his followers that he was safe.

The AIMIM chief said that police have recovered the weapons used in the attack and that one shooter has already been taken into custody. Additionally, Owaisi requested the Election Commission to order an independent inquiry into the shooting. "It is the responsibility of the UP government and Modi government to conduct an independent inquiry. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter," Owaisi said

SP of Hapur, Deepak Bhuker said "One person has been apprehended. He's being questioned, weapon recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee, the search operation is underway for him. We'll update when more facts come to the fore. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage".

"We have inspected the spot based on the inputs we received. We have collected the evidence. One person who was identified with the help of CCTV has been apprehended. Questioning is being done. We will take this to its logical end," Praveen Kumar, IG Range, Meerut said.