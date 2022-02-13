Chennai: Convention of Chief Ministers from opposition-ruled states will soon take place in Delhi, said Tamil Nadu CM Mk Stalin today, after a brief telephonic conversation with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. This comes hours after a war of words between him and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Taking to Twitter, TN CM MK Stalin said that his West Bengal counterpart had called him to share her "concern and anguish on the Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power" by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states.

In response, Stalin said that he assured Mamata of DMK's commitment to uphold "State autonomy" and that a convention of CMs from opposition-ruled states will soon take place in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, TN CM had criticized West Bengal Governor's decision to prorogue the WB Assembly Session and said it was "without any propriety," going against all established norms and conventions.

While the friction between West Bengal CM and Governor has been making headlines for a while, Tamil Nadu CM recently accused TN Governor RN Ravi of blocking the state's anti-NEET bill. The bill, if passed, will provide students from the southern state exception from writing NEET.