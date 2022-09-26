Dumka (Jharkhand): In a horrific incident, four women of a family were forced to consume excreta by some villagers accusing the former of practising witchcraft. The inhuman act took place at a village under Saraiyahaat police station limits in Dumka district of Jharkhand on Saturday. On Sunday, police registered a case against six persons based on a complaint.

After receiving information about the incident, the SHO of Saraiyahaat police station, Vinay Kumar, along with a police team, visited the village to inquire about the incident . The victims were then sent to Community Health Centre, Saraiyahaat for providing treatment. Among the four victims, two were referred to another hospital. The family told police that a person identified as Jyotin after holding a meeting with other villagers Muni Soren, Lakhiram Murmu, Sunil Murmu, Umesh Murmu, and Mangal Murmu instigated them to carry out the incident.

SHO of Saraiyahaat police station, Vinay Kumar said, "The victims were admitted to Community Health Centre at Saraiyahaat. Besides, FIR has been registered against six persons under Sections 448, 323, 325, 326A, 341, 307, 504, 506, and 34 as well as 3/4 of the Prevention of Witch (DAAIN) Practices Act. The accused will be sent to jail soon."