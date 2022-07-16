Pune (Maharashtra): Organ donation by a young brain-dead woman saves the life of five persons, including two serving Army soldiers, who are undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Pune. According to sources, kidneys of a brain-dead woman have been transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army, eyes were preserved at the eye bank of CHSC at the Armed Forces Medical College complex and the liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic.

According to hospital authorities, a young woman was brought to the hospital in the last stages of her life after an unfortunate event. After admitting her into the hospital the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. Therefore, the family members of the woman, who are aware of the concept of organ donation after death, held discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital. Later, they wished that the organs of deceased be donated to patients, who are in dire need of them," said the Defence PRO.