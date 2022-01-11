Chandigarh: A husband in Himachal's Mandi district has shown humanitarian values by donating organs of her brain dead wife, giving new lives to five people. 43 years old Nisha Thakur from Sundernagar in Mandi district got brain dead after which her husband took this noble decision.

The donated heart of the woman has been sent to AIIMS Delhi through a green corridor where the heart is transplanted to the required person successfully. While kidney, pancreas and Cornea have also been successfully transplanted to other four people at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandighar.

This was the research centre's first organ transplant this year. Prof. Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent of PGI, said that kidney, pancreas and Cornea have been transplanted to needy patients, but due to the non-availability of matching recipients hands were sent to AIIMS, Delhi.

Nisha's heart has been transplanted to a 39-year-old woman living in Ghaziabad in Delhi told Vipin Kaushal. "The bigger the organ, the more are the chances of getting damaged, So it's always challenging to send such a large organ to another place. The heart was sent to Delhi by making a green corridor from PGI to the airport. With the collective efforts of the PGI team, the Airport Technical staff and Chandighar Police Heart reached the destination within the time." Said Kaushal

Over organ transplants, Dr Kaushal told that PGI is working from past several years for creating awareness regarding organ transplants and they come themselves and talk about organ donation. But still, a lot more needs to be done so that more lives can be saved.

Nisha along with her husband got injured during a road accident on 2 January 2, after which she was rushed to the local hospital in Mohali, but was referred to PGI. As Nisha sustained severe head injuries she was admitted to PGI till 5 January, after which the doctor declared her brain dead.

