Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct its preliminary examination in the old pattern 'in one day and in one shift'. The decision was taken by CM Nitish Kumar after holding a meeting with Chief Secretary Amir Subhani, who briefed him about the whole situation.

At the meeting, BPSC chairman Atul Prasad informed the Chief Minister that the matter has been briefed to all the district magistrates and regional officers.

Taking to the microblogging site, Information and Public Relations Department, Bihar tweeted, “On the suo motu cognizance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it was decided to conduct the preliminary examination of BPSC in one day and in one shift as before, in the meeting of Chief Secretary.”

The decision was majorly taken after students conducted protests against the new format of the BPSC exams and turned aggressive outside the Commission office. However, nothing is clear about the percentile system so far as the students are also demanding to dismiss the percentile system in BPSC.

Students alleged that when the notification of the BPSC exam was floated, there was no mention of a percentile system at that time. Once forms were filled, changes were made in the exam patterns which are not acceptable to them. Now the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE) is to be held on September 20 and 22.