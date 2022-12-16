New Delhi: Days after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra took offense to actor Deepika Padukone's costume in the song Besharam Rang (one of the tracks from SRK's next, Pathaan) the clamour against the movie has gone louder. Taking a sharp objection to the song, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that many Hindu organizations across the country are opposing the film on social media. The Minister also appealed to the filmmakers to review their decision.

The BJP Minister also issued a stern warning saying that any film or television series that goes against the Hindutva ideals of Maharashtra will not be allowed to release in the state.

Hitting on actor Deepika Padukone who had earlier invited the ire of the saffron brigade for offering solidarity to JNU student President Aishe Ghosh during a clash at the campus in 2020, the Minister questioned the audacity of 'JNU supporters' for intentionally hurting the sentiments of the Hindus.

Earlier, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to the choice of outfits in the song and the colour saffron of the costumes donned by Deepika in some of the song sequences. He had even hinted that the release of the film in the state is doubtful. "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. Actress Deepika Padukone who supports 'Tukde Tukde gang' is in the song of the film Pathan. The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise, we will consider whether or not to allow the film to be released in Madhya Pradesh," he tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, in his first reaction after the 'Boycott club' on social media gave calls to cancel the movie screening, said that whatever happens, he will always continue to stay positive. Speakinf at the Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday the Bollywood badshah highlighted the importance of cinema in the world of hate that is fueled through social media. "Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind," he said adding that cinema acts as a vehicle "for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other".

The Bollywood track composed by Vishal-Sheykhar has already taken the internet by storm. The dance sequences showcase the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Deepika Padukone. 'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit theatres on January 25 next year.