Amravati (Maharashtra): Where there is a will, there is a way. The phrase has been given an entirely different meaning by Bhavya Paleja. Despite being unable to walk and sit without support as he suffers from spinal muscular entropy since birth, he cracked the Chartered Accountant (CA) examination and made his family as well as the state proud.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhavya said that he has been facing issues from his childhood as he was different from the other children of his age. He also said that his father and mother used to drop him to school because of his physical condition.

Since the very beginning, Bhavya knew that he had to ace his studies so that he can support his family financially. He said that he completed his schooling at Manibai Gujarati High School in the city and secured 90 per cent marks in class 10 and 12. During his B.Com and M.Com from Vidyabharati College, he decided to be a CA and started his journey as a CA aspirant.

Bhavya said that he fell ill a day before his CA Intermediate exam on February 8, 2019. But illness failed to dampen his spirit and he secured 248 marks with distinction in three subjects in the examination. He then started to prepare with his teacher Manish Mehta, under the guidance of CA Ashish Agarwal. He also said that he again fell seriously ill and had to skip the final examination in 2021. In 2022 he appeared for the final round examination and on January 10, 2023, the results were declared and he had aced the examination.

Jubilant over their son's success, Bhavya's father, Dharmendra, and mother, Deepti, said that they are proud of him. They also said that they knew Bhavya will have a bright future since his primary school days.