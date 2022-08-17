Hubli (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy raped a girl of age five in Hubli of Dharwad district. The accused lured the victim by offering some chocolates while she was playing in front of her house. Thereafter, the boy outraged her modesty.

The victim's mother had lodged a complaint with Bendigeri police station. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and both the accused boy and the victim were sent to Kim Hospital for undergoing medical examination.

The victim said, "He has threatened to kill me if I tell anyone about this." The boy is a resident of Siddharoodha Math and the girl lives nearby with her parents. The police have sent the minor boy to a juvenile reform school and are actively investigating the matter.