Kolar (Karnataka): Parents demanded dismissal of Anganwadi teacher and helper at Arohalli village of Bangarapet taluk in the Kolar district here after they negligently locked a child inside the toilet, sources said. The higher officials looked into the matter and recommended for action against the Anganwadi staff.

It was found that due to the negligence of Harohalli Anganwadi teacher Sudha and helper Sharada, a boy was left locked inside the toilet. As the child did not return home, the parents became worried and searched for the child in the village. Finally, the child was found inside a toilet in the local Anganwadi. This incident happened on Tuesday and came to light late. The child was trapped in the toilet for several hours. As usual, the boy, who had gone to Anganwadi, went to the toilet before coming home. But the teacher and helper did not notice it and locked the Anganwadi toilet, closed the rooms and went home.

After searching for their son all over the village, the parents finally came to the Anganwadi and found the boy crying in the toilet later in the evening of the same day. The villagers expressed outrage over the irresponsibility of the Anganwadi teacher and assistant. The video of bringing the boy out of the toilet went viral.

In this backdrop, Bangarapet CDPO Muniraju conducted a site inspection on Thursday. At this time, the villagers demanded action against the Anganwadi teacher and helper. The child development project officer (CDPO) has informed that both the teacher and the assistant have been sent on compulsory leave and the next course of action has been recommended.