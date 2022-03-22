Vikarabad (Telangana): A 16-year-old boy died of a heart attack on Monday after witnessing a road accident in Bashirabad. According to police, the incident took place when Yashwanth Goud, a student of the intermediate first year in a private junior college in Vikarabad, went out for some work.

The SI Vidya Charna Reddy of Bashirabad Police Station said that soon after going out, Yashwanth witnessed a road accident during which a man's bike skidded and he fell from it. "He was so shocked to see the accident that he fell unconscious on the spot. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead by doctors," the SI said. According to police, the doctors confirmed that he died of a heart attack. The SI said that they are yet to receive any complaint regarding the boy's death. The person who suffered the accident, however, is safe, police said.