Warangal: An 8-year-old boy died while being administered anesthesia for his hand surgery at the MGM hospital here in Warangal. The deceased, identified as Neehan, had suffered fractures in his right hand in a mishap on Tuesday and was receiving treatment for the same at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital in Warangal.

The boy was taken to the operation theater at 10.30 am for surgery. While being sedated for the operation, the boy had a sudden cardiac arrest. He was then immediately admitted to the RICU (respiratory immediate care unit) ward. Doctors tried very hard to provide artificial respiration to save his life but to no avail.

About three hours later, the hospital administration declared the boy dead at around 1.10 pm. The boy's parents and family members, enraged that they were not informed about their son's death earlier, protested at the hospital. The protests took a violent turn when the parents tried to attack the doctor. Police officials already present at the hospital pacified the situation and the angry, bereaved parents of the boy.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Chandrasekhar said that a three-member committee with senior doctors has been formed to investigate the exact cause of the boy's death. Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. Ramesh Reddy has asked the MGM officials for a report on this incident.

Neehan, the youngest son of Bhukya Siva and Lalita, was originally from the Chennaraopet Mandal of the Warangal district.