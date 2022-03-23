Bikaner (Rajasthan): Olympic medal winner and boxer Vijender Singh was in Bikaner, Rajasthan, to attend the Bikaner Shahid Diwas Marathon Race. In an interview with ETV Bharat, he spoke on several issues ranging from sports, politics, and farmers' protests.

When asked about the future of boxing games in the country, Vijender said, "The future is bright. Boys and girls are performing well in the boxing arena. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been performing very well and I am hoping that in the 2024 Olympics, boxing players will secure more medals for the country."

On not gaining much success in politics, he said, "Losing or winning comes and go. Hence, keep on trying. When someone loses in sports then only he learns so many things. He gets a chance to find out shortcomings. Winning makes anybody complacent. Same is the case in politics also." "Hence, I will again go out to seek votes from people during the elections."

When asked Harbhajan Singh was sent to Rajya Sabha after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab, Vijender, said, "This is good that players are being sent to Rajya Sabha. Players' experiences should be utilized in politics also."

In a reply to the impact of farmers' agitation on UP elections, he said, "In Western Uttar Pradesh, voting percentage of Samajwadi Party and RLD went up."

