New Delhi: The Congress lined up prominent boxer Vijender Singh and discus thrower Krishna Poonia to demand disbanding of the Wrestling Federation of India and the sacking of its head BBS Singh and target PM Modi over the recent controversy in the sports body. “Allegations were levelled against WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment. The allegation has come from a woman player whom PM Modi had termed as his daughter. Today the same daughter is saying girls should not be born in this country. What can be more painful than this,” Krishna Poonia, a well-known discus thrower said.

“On one hand the nation expects medals from the players. On the other hand, our daughters suffer sexual exploitation. Will the parents now send their daughters to sports? When we win medals, everyone wants to get photographed along with us. The slogan of “Beti bachao, Beti padhao’ is being shredded. The WFI should be disbanded,” she said.

Krishna had a distinguished record in India as a player and is also a Congress MLA in Rajasthan. She is a Padma Shri and an Arjuna awardee besides taking part in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. “There are serious allegations on the WFI. The PM’s silence over the issue is shameful. There should be immediate action in the matter under the provisions of the IPC,” said Vijender Singh, who had won a medal at the 2008 summer Olympics.

“Only the players can understand the feelings of the other sportspersons. When a meeting on boxing is held, the players are not called,” he said. The players came out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who levelled allegations against BBS Singh, a BJP MP. Both Poonia and Singh supported the Congress demand that the WFI be disbanded and its chief BBS Singh sacked.

Poonia also said that well-known athlete PT Usha, who recently became head of the Indian Olympic Association, should come out in support of Vinesh. “Vinesh had apprised the PM of the entire matter in October 2021. She also talked about the threat to her life. The issue is the PM knew all this but took no action. He is still silent,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

“The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the charges and disband the WFI. What is the National Commission for Women doing which usually takes action over a tweet,” she said. “There have been several such charges against the BJP leaders, but they never take any action,” she said. The Congress leader further questioned the Centre over the issue of politicians ruling the various sports bodies.

“They used to say that there should be no interference of politicians in sports bodies but many of their leaders hold such positions. For instance, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma is head of the Badminton Federation, Raninder Singh is head of the Rifle Association, Arjun Munda is head of the Archery Association, Jay Shah is Secretary BCCI, Dilip Tirkey is head of Hockey Federation and Meghna Chautala is head of Table Tennis Federation,” said Shrinate. On Thursday, senior Congress leaders Kumari Shelja and Deepender Hooda, who belong to Haryana, had questioned the government’s silence over the matter, which had forced the players to stage a dharna in New Delhi.