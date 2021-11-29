Jabalpur: Raising concerns in the wake of Omicron, a woman who arrived from Botswana had gone missing from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Authorities have launched a frantic search for the woman from the neigbouring country of South Africa, where the new powerful strain of coronavirus has been detected first and has been spreading to other countries.

According to reports, the woman reached Jabalpur by an Air India flight from the Delhi Airport on November 18, but since then has been unable to be traced. Officials from both the health department and the district administration are looking for her at the moment.

The Jabalpur district administration has also issued a helpline number to search for the woman. Air India, meanwhile, has assured that they will be sharing information related to the woman with the district administration and health department soon.

Also read: Maharashtra man returning from South Africa tests Covid positive as Omicron threat looms

The administration has issued special numbers (Dr Priyank Dubey: 9111007776, Dr Vibhor Hazari: 9039095222 and Dr Vivek Thakur: 8962548384) for anyone having any information about the woman. Information about foreign nationals has also been sought from hotel operators.

Dr Hazari said that Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Ratnesh Kuraria has also issued a helpline number following instructions from the collector