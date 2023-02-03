New Delhi: Opposition uproar over allegations of fraudulent transactions against the Adani group led to both Houses of the Parliament being adjourned soon after the proceedings started on Friday. While Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2.30 pm, the Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm.

Within a few minutes after the Upper House of the Parliament convened on Friday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 15 adjournment notices issued by MPs of various Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Adani Group issue following allegations made against it by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Even after the Chairman urged the Opposition MPs to main order in the House and allow it to take up the listed business, they refused to budge from their stand and continued their protest. The Chairman told the protesting MPs that the Parliament is the essence and the North Star of democracy adding that it is the place for discussion and deliberation and not a place of disturbance.

"I have received 15 notices under Rule 267 from different members...I have gone through all the notices. I am unable to accede to them as these are not fulfilling the requirements of rule 267," the Chairman said. He adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings till 2.30 pm.

As for the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of the Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm with the Opposition MPs relentlessly demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani Group company stocks.

Within minutes after the House convened, the Opposition MPs were on their feet raising slogans and demanding an investigation into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and seeking a probe into the business practices of the Adani Group.

Urging the protesting MP to maintain order in the House, Speaker Om Birla said that they should take part in the Question Hour as it is a significant part of the proceedings. He also said that the House will take up the Motion of Thanks to the president for her address at the beginning of the Budget session adding that since it was the first address to the joint sitting of the House by the country's first tribal woman president, all members should participate in it.

The Speaker said that he was ready to give enough time to the Opposition to raise their issues in the House if they issue proper notice. However, the Opposition members continued their protest following which Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.