New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday amid ruckus by the Opposition.

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned amid ruckus by opposition parties over their boycotting of the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Upper House on Monday. The opposition parties raised the issue soon after the business of the House started today.

Alleging that they were not informed about the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the opposition parties boycotted the meeting on Monday.

Yesterday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his displeasure over the lack of progress in resolving the stalemate between the Government and the Opposition regarding the suspension of 12 MPs.

The MPs were suspended on the first day of the winter session due to alleged misconduct during the last monsoon session. Since then Rajya Sabha has witnessed repeated adjournments as opposition parties kept protesting in the House demanding that the suspension of the MPs be revoked.

Among the 12 suspended MPs, six are from Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM.

Lok Sabha was adjourned as the Opposition kept protesting over several issues.

Also Read: Election Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 likely to be introduced in RS today