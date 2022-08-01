New Delhi: As Opposition protests demanding discussion on price rise and other issues kept forcing adjournments in both Houses of the Parliament, Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the issue has been listed in the Lok Sabha today and tomorrow it will be discussed in Rajya Sabha.

Later, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Opposition is requesting a discussion on inflation and unemployment. "Discussion on notices given by members should also be conducted. We want to discuss whatever's going on in Jharkhand and Maharashtra & in Gujarat where people have died," said Kharge.

Soon after Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as the Opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House demanding discussion on the issue of price rise and GST hike. They also demanded a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat and raised slogans against the Union Government. The protesting MPs demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Parliament on the issues.

Earlier in the day Opposition MPs forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding the revocation of suspension of four Congress members. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon soon after the House convened for the day. Opposition members resorted to sloganeering when the House reassembled at 12 noon.

BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm after laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House and the introduction of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon. The Rajya Sabha suspended its proceedings after opposition MPs protested over the arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and other issues. Shiv Sena MPs were up on their feet protesting against the arrest of Raut. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the matter has nothing to do with the House and asked them to go back to their seats.

Other opposition MPs also joined in raising issues such as price rise. The Shiv Sena as well as TMC MPs then moved into the well of the House. "Go back to your seats. You cannot use the House to settle the scores outside," Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned following protests by opposition leaders demanding the withdrawal of suspension of four Congress MPs. As the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

While Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli have bagged gold, Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar got silver and Gururaja Poojary got bronze, he noted. Birla congratulated the medal winners and all players participating in the sporting event and said they are the inspiration for the youth of the country.

Also read:Suspended MPs 50-hour long day-night protest continues in Parliament

When he took up questions related to different ministries, Congress members started protests demanding the withdrawal of suspension of four of their colleagues. Initially, they protested standing at the aisles but later came to the well of the House. The speaker appealed to them to go back to their seats and allow the House to run.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the opposition of disrupting the proceedings and not allowing the House to function by their protests. Birla said such protests were not good as it was lowering the dignity of the House. The opposition did not heed to the appeals following which the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Four Congress MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani -- were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House. Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after the opposition demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of 4 Congress MPs. (With Agency inputs)