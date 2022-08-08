Mumbai: A resident from Mumbai's Borivali has come up with a unique way to celebrate the 75th year of independence on the coming Independence day. Vina Shah has decided to travel from Mumbai to Delhi in a tricolour car decorated with 1 lakh national flags. Besides, she also plans on distributing free flags as she travels all the way from Mumbai to Delhi.

A resident of Vayudevata Complex in Borivali, Shah is all set for her venture with her Honda car decorated with one lakh tricolour flags. She will set out for Delhi on August 15. Her idea of distributing free tricolour flags as she goes along is aimed at inspiring others to celebrate 75 years of independence with equal enthusiasm as herself, she said.

Shah's initiative is being lauded by many people. BJP MP Gopal Shetty has especially appreciated her unique way of celebration, thereby giving her the tag of Queen of Jhansi. The MP said "on one side there was Rani of Jhansi who sacrificed her life for the country's freedom, now there is Veena Shah in Borivali who decorates her car with tricolor and drives herself from Mumbai to Delhi to make the masses realise the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has also set out a budget of rs 7 crores in order to distribute a free flag to everyone in the city on the eve of Amrit Mahotsav.

