Kolkata: Days after British Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson resigned from the post of party leader on Thursday a councilor from East Ham, London, Imam Haq alias Bunty, who represents the opposition Labour party, told ETV Bharat that if Boris had not resigned as Prime Minister, he could have remained in office until next October as the next conference of his party is scheduled to held in the same month where the next party leader will be elected.

Bunty, a former resident of the Kidderpore area in Kolkata said that no one is projected as a prime ministerial candidate in Britain's election. On the contrary, the leader of the party which has won the overall majority is elected as the Prime Minister.

"If Boris had not resigned as Prime Minister, he could have remained in office until next October as the next conference of the Conservative Party is in October. The Conservative Party would elect the next leader at the October conference. The new leader would be the next Prime Minister of Britain," he said.

Imam thinks that there are several reasons behind the resignation. He said the British are in favor of adhering to morality. "If there is a question about the morality of any political leader or people's representative, they cannot accept it. Boris's behavior during the COVID period shocked and angered one and all," he said. "Boris broke the coronation law and had a birthday party at a time when the nationwide lockdown was in full swing. The general public could not accept his behavior," he added.