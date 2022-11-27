Belagavi: The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute has come to the fore again in the last few days. In addition to this, some organisations in Maharashtra smeared black ink on Karnataka transport buses and pelted stones. Meanwhile, the Kannadigas of Thikkundi village of Jatta taluk of Sangli district of Maharashtra hoisted the Kannada flag and nameplate saying 'Jai Karnataka' on Saturday.

This development came after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Jath, Akkalakota and Solapur parts of Maharashtra should merge with Karnataka. This has created an uproar in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, villagers said, "The Maharashtra government has not constructed any irrigation project in this part for the last 75 years. However, we are happy that Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai has said they will provide water to 42 villages of Jath taluk." Following the statement of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Maharashtra leaders convened a meeting and turned their attention to Jath taluk.

"For the past 40 years, many requests have been made to provide drinking water and infrastructure, but to no avail. Because of this, we are ready to merge with Karnataka," Maharashtra Kannadigas said and invited Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit their taluk." It may be recalled that the Jath taluk Irrigation Conflict Committee meeting was conducted on Friday and leaders of 42 villages in the taluk participated in the meeting.

"Many issues were discussed at the meeting. Finally, they set a deadline asking Maharashtra Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Water Resources Minister should come to the taluk and resolve the problems. It has been decided that if a decision is not taken within eight days, we will invite the Chief Minister of Karnataka to Jath taluk and announce the decision to merge their taluka with Karnataka," they threatened.