Ahmedabad: Two policemen suffered injuries after a gang of bootleggers attacked them with pipes, sticks, and pelted stones on a police vehicle in Ahmedabad's Naroda police station area. Both injured jawans are being treated in a government hospital. The attack happened on Thursday night.

Assistant Commissioner of Police V.N. Yadav said, "A police team was attacked last night by bootleggers, and a case was registered against them. Three teams were formed to search for the accused and they will be arrested soon." According to the criminal complaint lodged with the Naroda police station, police constable Devendrasinh Zala and a patrolling team were on night duty, when they noticed bootleggers Usman Shaikh and Harun Shaikh in a car. The two were followed by other bootleggers Mukesh Thakor and Rajesh.

All have been booked earlier also under various bootlegging cases. Complainant Zala stated that when they chased the two vehicles, bootleggers stopped their vehicle and Mukesh Thakor and Rajesh came out armed with sticks and pipes, while the other three persons were armed with stones and attacked the police team in which Zala and another constable suffered injuries. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and voluntarily causing hurt to public servants to deter them from discharging their duties. (IANS)