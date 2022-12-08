Amritsar (Punjab): Visitors can book seats online from January 1, 2023, to witness the retreat ceremony. It is being conducted jointly by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers at the Attar-Wagah border, disclosed the PRO of the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier on Thursday.

The popular beating retreat ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab attracts a large number of tourists from both sides of the country i.e; India and Pakistan. Both countries have been traditionally hosting the evening flag-lowering ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border and it lasts between 60 and 120 minutes.