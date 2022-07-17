Surat: A 13-year-old Bhavika Maheshwari has written a promotional book on NDA's presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu and uploaded it on Twitter. She tagged Congress President Sonia Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The teenage girl who hails from Surat has appealed to Sonia and Mamata to lend their support to Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election on Monday.

13 year old Bhavika writes book on Draupadi Murmu

Speaking about what inspired her to write about Droupadi Murmu, Bhavika said that she recently paid a visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and her father told her then that Droupadi Murmu is one of the nominees for the top post. She came to know from him that if elected Murmu would be the first President of India from the tribal community.

She started looking for books on Murmu at Delhi's Daryaganj and on the internet. She soon realised that there are not many sources available that will shed light on her life and struggles. Hence, she came up with the idea of writing a book on Murmu so that it can be a good source of information for people to know about her.

Also read: Presidential election: BJP plans to celebrate Droupadi Murmu's victory in over 1 lakh tribal villages

"Being born in a slum and becoming a presidential candidate is the beauty of the world's largest democracy. If Murmu becomes President by fighting all odds, it will send out a positive message to the world and will be a big boost to women empowerment," Bhavika said. Bhavika said that her e-book which is in Hindi will be printed and published soon after the Presidential elections. It will also be published in English, Gujarati, and Oriya.