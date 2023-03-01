Bengaluru (Karnataka): Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai relented and announced a salary hike of 17 per cent to protesting state government employees as an interim relief on Wednesday. With this announcement, at least nine lakh employees of the Karnataka government will be benefitted who had earlier gone on an indefinite strike after the government had failed to implement recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, CM Bommai said the government has announced a 17 per cent salary hike for state employees as interim relief.CM said a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary will be constituted to study the new Pension Scheme in other states, among the key demands of the state employees.

"The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report within two months. They will study all financial implications and other issues related to the NPS," CM said. While reacting to the decision, CS Shadakshari, President of the Karnataka state employees association said employees will not call off the strike.

"We'll not take back the decision of employees protesting until the CM takes the decision to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations. We have given choice to CM, and we'll wait for govt decision," CS Shadakshari said. The decision comes hours after Karnataka state employees went on an indefinite strike earlier in the day abstaining from work in schools, colleges, hospitals and other government institutions.

Earlier in the day, Spearheaded by Union President, CS Shadakshari, State Government Employees held a protest at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Campus in Bengaluru, holding placards reading "implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The Karnataka government employees had made three major demands which include the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the state, implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), and implementation of at least 40 per cent of fitment facilities. The union president had earlier said that government employees will take part in the protest by abstaining from their duties at schools, colleges, hospitals, and other government institutions.

Talking to the journalists in Shimoga on February 26, Shadakshari said that Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had turned a blind eye to the demands of government employees. CM Bommai's behaviour has caused sadness to nine lakh employees of the Karnataka government.

He had also said that the protest will end only when the government issues interim orders for the implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. If the orders are not issued, the protest will continue, Shadakshari had said. (ANI)