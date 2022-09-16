Mumbai: A rape suspect, who was languishing in prison for 20 months, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after after the survivor submitted that whatever happened between them was consensual and that she preferred a rape complaint to save her marriage.

The bail plea came up for hearing before Justice Bharti Dangre who recorded the statement and granted bail to the suspect. "A perusal of the application shows that the complainant, in order to save her marriage, lied to her husband and police officers, " the judge noted while granting bail.

According to survivor, her husband sent her home with his employee on January 20, 2022 when he couldn't accommodate in the van. She went with the accused and had spent some time in private with him before reaching home.

When they got back, her husband asked her to explain the delay and she made up a story that they had to go to a fuel station to fill petrol for the bike. She had thought her husband did not buy the story and was suspecting her.

To compound her woes, her husband who got the whiff of the incident began asking her questions to which she did not have answers. She was worried about her marriage. In a desperate attempt to save her wedding, she told her husband that she was raped.

She told him that on the fateful day the accused took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her before being dropped home. With the help from her husband, she preferred a complaint with the police and the suspect was arrested on January 28.