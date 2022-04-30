Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court upheld the judgment of a local tribunal evicting a man from his parents' house for allegedly harassing them and barring relatives to attend to his ailing father. A single bench of Justice Rohit Deo observed that there was nothing wrong with evicting an immoral child to provide a safe and satisfying environment for the parents. Therefore, according to the law, the decision of the tribunal to vacate the child's home is appropriate, the judge said. The couple, a 78-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife from the Hansapuri area of ​​Nagpur had complained to the tribunal on January 21, 2020, alleging harassment by their son.

It is said that the man has taken over the house. His father is ill and requires bypass surgery. But, the couple does not have the finances to pay for the treatment with their son not supporting them either. The accused, who does not help at home, doesn't treat his parents with respect either and beats and abuses them, they said. The accused also did not let his grandparents visit them adding to their mental trauma. The accused had filed a petition in the High Court against the Tribunal decision, which was turned down by the High Court.

