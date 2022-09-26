Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by three Jain communities of Mumbai seeking to impose a ban on the advertisement of non-vegetarian food in public places, especially near religious places, and also on Television. The PIL stated that the advertisement of non-vegetarian food sabotages their fundamental right to live in peace.

The court in the response to the PIL rejected the plea and said, "if you are bothered by advertisements on TV then turn it off. The advertisement industry has its own importance and it cannot be stopped." While the court has given permission to file a petition again. The petition was jointly filed by Shri Trustee Atma Kamal Labdhisurishwarji Jain Gyanmandir Trust, Seth Motisha Charitable Trust, and Shri Vardhaman Parivar along with Jyotindra Shah, an activist.

In defense, the PIL further cited Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand which imposed a ban on the advertisement of non-vegetarian food in public places and the ban has ushered in peace in the respective states.