Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea was rejected on Monday by the Bombay High Court. Rane, who has been linked to the alleged attack on Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab back in December, is currently absconding.

Earlier, the mastermind of the attack was arrested in Delhi, after which it was learnt that police received evidence linking Rane to the incident.

Rane had applied for anticipatory bail on January 4 in the Bombay HC after the Sindhudurg District Court rejected his plea in the case.

A case was registered against the MLA under sections 307 and 120b of the Indian Penal Code after Parab, a resident of Kankavali in Maharashtra, filed a complaint on December 18 saying he was assaulted during the campaign for bank elections in December.

"Shiv Sena has implicated me in the case to keep Sindhudurg District Central Co-operative Bank out of the election campaign. The complaint was lodged out of political enmity and not my involvement", Rane had said after the registering of the case against him.

