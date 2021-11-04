Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail of Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case. The vacation bench of Bombay High Court while hearing the plea on Wednesday asked him to approach Sessions Court instead. Prabhakar Sail, a witness, alleged that a deal of Rs 25 crore was made for the release of Aryan Khan, and he had also named D'souza as a beneficiary.

D'Souza's pleaded that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug cruise case, had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 and he was recently granted bail after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order, which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday, and he was also asked to surrender his passport.

It may be recalled that an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

