Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bombay High Court has issued notice to the Maharashtra government on a plea challenging the reduction of total seats in BMC elections from 236 to 227. The ordinance of the Eknath Shinde Government which reduced the number back to 227 was challenged by former Shiv Sena UBST faction corporator Raju Pednekar.

The HC has asked the Advocate General to file a reply on the plea by November 25. The Court will hear the matter next on November 30. The previous MVA government had decided to increase the number of seats in BMC elections by 9 from 227 to 236. This decision of MVA government was criticised by Opposition parties in BMC including the Congress party which was part of the MVA government.

The opposition has alleged that this increase in the number of seats is done in a way that will benefit Shiv Sena only. After the change in government, the Shinde-Fadanvis government reversed this decision and issued an ordinance effecting 227 seats in BMC as earlier. The Bombay HC has given liberty to the petitioner Raju Pednekar to amend his petition as the ordinance is already formed into an Act. (ANI)