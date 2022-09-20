Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021. He was reportedly caught in possession of 1.2 gms of cocaine after being interrogated in the Sushant Singh Rajput murder case.

The bail has been granted on a bond of Rs 1 lakhs, a year after the actor had appealed for relief.

Further details are awaited.