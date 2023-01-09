Mumbai: The Bombay High Court granted interim bail to former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the Videocon loan fraud case. "The arrest is not in accordance with the law," the court observed. The court passed the latest order after holding a hearing on the Rs 3,000-cr ICICI bank-Videocon loan fraud case on Monday.

The special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 29, 2022 sent three accused - Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot - in the ICICI bank-Videocon loan fraud case to 14-day judicial custody. The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.

During its preliminary inquiry, the CBI found that six loans worth Rs 1,875 crore were sanctioned to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 in alleged violation of the laid-down policies of ICICI Bank. The agency claimed the loans were declared non-performing assets in 2012, causing a loss of Rs 1,730 crore to the bank.

On December 23, the CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in the Videocon money laundering case. A senior officer confirmed the allegations against Chanda Kochhar, who was the then CEO of ICICI Bank, that she cleared a multi-crore loan for Videocon Group companies.