Jamnagar (Gujarat): The Moscow-Goa chartered flight that was diverted to Jamnagar on Monday night after an alleged bomb threat finally left for Goa Tuesday afternoon, an official said. Earlier in the day, the National Security Guard (NSG) found nothing suspicious onboard the flight, the Jamnagar Collector said.

Security forces carried out an intensive search of the passengers onboard the Moscow-Goa chartered flight in the early hours of Tuesday. "NSG has not found anything suspicious. The flight is expected to leave from Jamnagar to Goa. All the cabin baggage has been thoroughly checked," said Jamnagar Airport Director.

The Russian Embassy issued a statement saying that they were alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa. "The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft," said the Russian Embassy in a statement.

The Goa-bound Azur Air flight was diverted to Gujarat's Jamnagar after the Goa Air traffic controller received a bomb threat, officials said on Monday. According to the Jamnagar airport director, "Total 244 passengers onboard flight was landed safely at Jamnagar (defence) airport at 9:49 pm. Currently, aircraft and baggage are under isolation/security." Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Parghi said that all 244 passengers and crew members on board the Goa-bound Moscow Chartered flight have been evacuated safely.

"The plane landed safely, and all 236 passengers and 8 crew members are on the flight. All 244 present on the plane have been evacuated safely and have been guided at the lounge inside the terminal building of the airport," he added. "Bomb detection and disposal work is undergoing at the airport," he added. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. He also said that they were informed about the presence of a bomb in the Goa-bound flight from Moscow and hence the flight was diverted to Jamnagar. (With Agency inputs)