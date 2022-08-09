Devanahalli(Karnataka): A bomb threat written on toilet paper in an Indigo flight carrying 175 passengers from Jaipur to Bengaluru on Sunday night created a chaos at Kempegowda International Airport.

The Flight Captain contacted the security agencies at KIA and landed the flight after receiving clearance. The threat turned out to be a hoax message. A security official said this message in Hindi was found by a cabin crew member on tissue paper inside flight No. 6E 556 in the rear toilet, “Land na karna, Is flight me bomb hai” (Do not land, there is a bomb in this flight).

A staff who spotted the bomb threat message alerted the cockpit crew who then contacted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Air Traffic Control unit. “After the Flight Captain was given permission to land, the flight landed after 9.30 pm. It was taken to an isolated bay,” reports said.

CISF officials conducted hand-writing tests of the passengers to identify the bomb threat suspects. Those who could not write in Hindi were kept out of the examination. Finally, after looking at the short list of 20 people, two suspects were found and taken into custody for questioning. After a thorough investigation, it was found to be a fake bomb threat.