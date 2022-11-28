Devanahalli (Karnataka): A hoax bomb threat written on a tissue paper found in the seat of an Indigo flight created panic among passengers and staff. The incident took place as the plane landed at Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport. The flight arrived from Kolkata. On inspection, it was found to be a hoax bomb scare.

The 6E 379 Indigo flight took off from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport at 5:29 am yesterday and landed at Devanahalli Kempegowda International Airport at 8:10 am. The IndiGo crew has noticed that there is a suspicious tissue paper in one seat. It contained message of a bomb threat tp the flight. Immediately the security personnel were called and an inspection was carried out.

The bomb threat was written in blue ink by an anonymous person on the tissue paper that was let near the 6D seat. When the bomb disposal team conducted a thorough inspection of the plane, it was found that this was a fake threat. A case has been registered at the Kempegowda International Airport police station against the airport staff and the police are investigating the matter.