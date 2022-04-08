Bengaluru: Four schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats through e-mail on Friday morning. City police along with bomb-defusing squads rushed to the school premises.

Commissioner Kamal Pant said that "4 schools in the Bengaluru outskirts have received a bomb threat e-mail. Police teams have reached the spot and are conducting checks. Even the bomb squads have reached the schools," Panth added. Vincent Palloti, Ebenezer International, and Indian Public Schools received threatening emails on the official email ids of their schools.

The e-mail said that a very powerful bomb has been planted in the school, and hundreds of lives will suffer if they take this warning as a joke. It also asked authorities to call the police and sappers immediately to save the lives of innocents. After receiving the email, there was chaos among the school staff. Following this, the premises was emptied, and the police along with bomb disposal and dog squads carried out search operations.

Additional Commissioner (West) A. Subramanyeshwara Rao said that "99 percent of bomb threats like these turn out to be hoaxes later and there was no need for parents and students to get panicky. Search operations were being conducted on the premises without disturbing the ongoing examinations."

