Hyderabad: A phone call claiming that there were bombs in trains coming from Vishaka to Secunderabad on Saturday resulted in panic and trains running late. According to Railway Protection Forces (RPF) sources, an unknown person dialed 100 and made a false claim. Following the call, RPF was alerted and they stopped the LTT train at Khajipet and Konark Express at Cherlapally.

RPF sources further revealed that both the trains were thoroughly searched for suspicious items and bags adding that the dog squad was also pressed into service. But nothing suspicious was found and the trains headed for their respective destinations following a two-hour delay. Police said that it was a fake call. The incident generated severe panic among passengers.

