Saharanpur (UP): A senior official in Indian Railways received a mail on Monday threatening to blow up the Sharanpur railway station. As the Sharanpur police administration and the Railway Police Force received the information they sprung into action and launched a massive search operation on the station premises and trains.

The sender of the mail mentioned that he had seen four suspects talking of blowing up the Saharanpur railway station. Over which a search operation was launched under the supervision of SP City Rajesh Kumar. RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a search operation along with the dog squad and bomb disposal squad at the station premises. However, they found nothing suspicious and the name of the mail sender is also kept confidential.

In between all this, some of the trains remained halted at the platform and a sense of panic and stir gripped the passengers who were seen wandering here and there cluelessly. SSP, Saharanpur, Akash Tomar said, "Police personnel were alerted after receiving the information. The local police, including RPF and GRP, were ordered to remain vigilant and every suspect is being questioned. The railway station and surrounding areas are also being monitored with CCTV cameras."

"Apart from this, it's also being ascertained whether it's a prank for just creating havoc or genuine information", the SSP said. It's not the first time when Saharanpur Railway Station has received a seemingly hoax bomb threat

