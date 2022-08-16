Amritsar: A bomb was planted underneath the vehicle of a police official in Amritsar on Monday night. According to initial inputs, the bomb was planted underneath the vehicle of Dilbagh Singh, posted in the CIA (Intelligence) wing of the Punjab police by two bike-born persons. A CCTV has captured them in the act.

Bomb in cop car in Amritsar, CCTV captures bike borne men planting it

The incident took place in C Block of Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar. Police officers have reached the spot and started the investigation. The bomb detection and disposal squad have also rushed to the incident.

This is a developing story. More details will follow