Bomb like substance found at Pune railway station
Published on: 1 hours ago
Bomb like substance found at Pune railway station
Published on: 1 hours ago
Pune (Maharashtra): A bomb like substance was found at Pune Railway Station here on Friday. On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and seized three gelatin sticks from the railway station premises. Immediately, police evacuated the commuters from the station area as a precautionary measure.
Read: Train checked at Nagpur after bomb tip-off, allowed to proceed
Loading...