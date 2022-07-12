Kannur (Kerala): The RSS office in the Payyannur area was bombed in the wee hours on Tuesday. The attack, which took place around 1:30 midnight, damaged the front windows of the office. No casualties were reported during the incident, as the workers who were in the office at the time of the attack escaped unhurt.

The RSS leadership has accused the CPM to be responsible for the attack.

The attack was followed by the death anniversary of Dhanraj -- a CPM-DYFI worker of Payyannur Ramantali, who was killed by BJP-RSS workers -- marked on July 11.

