Taran Taran (Punjab): Tension prevailed at Bhikhiwind town in Taran Taran district of Punjab when a bomb was found near Khemkaran road petrol pump. On receiving the information, the Bhikhiwind police immediately called the bomb squad. Disclosing this here on Tuesday, constable Angrej Singh said that a pipeline was being laid along the Khemkaran road for which the contractor was digging a hole, but when the labourers dug the hole they found a bomb. Fortunately, a retired soldier, who happened to be present there, found it to be a bomb and immediately he informed the police. Later, the place has been sealed and further action is being taken.

