Chandigarh: A bombshell was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on Monday, police said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after getting the information about the object.

The bombshell was reportedly found on the Nayagaon-Kansal road, which is about 500-700 metres from the residences of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar.