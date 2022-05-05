Manipur: A powerful bomb suspected to be an IED (Improvise Explosive Device) exploded early Thursday morning at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai in Imphal West District. No casualty has been reported in the blast that occurred at around 3:30 am in front of a car spare parts and accessories shop Sachita Car House located at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai Leirak Machin.

According to a report received from the police, the shop is run by a 46-year-old Prakash Chettry of Mantripukhri. Some parts of the shop including the shutter, windshield and front bonnet of a car parked near the shop were damaged from the impact of the blast. Soon after, a team of Imphal West Police and Manipur Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad along with experts of the Manipur Forensic Department team rushed to the site and took stock of the situation.