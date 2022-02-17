Kozhikode (Kerala): An explosion occurred at the residence of a BJP worker in Cherandathoori in Kerala. Twenty-year-old Hariprasad was injured in the blast. He was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College.

The blast took place on Wednesday at 7 pm. On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and pressed bomb squad and sniffer dogs into service. Remains of a firecracker were recovered from the scene. Though police suspect the blast occurred while making the bomb, they have not confirmed whether it is a bomb or a cracker blast. Further investigation is on.

